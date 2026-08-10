Coachella Valley WW2 Veteran turns 101 years old

A Coachella Valley World War II veteran is celebrating a remarkable milestone.

Rancho Mirage resident and U.S. Army veteran Bernard Surgil is turning 101.

Surgil enlisted in the Army at just 18 years old and served in the Philippines during World War II. His experiences during the war shaped his life and later became the subject of his poetry.

Decades after his military service, Surgil continues to write every day. While his earlier poems focused on his experiences during World War II, his writing has now shifted toward what it means to reach 100 and beyond.

"I have been writing since then, and I still write now every day," Surgil said. "No more about the war, but about what it means to be 100 going on 101."

Surgil says he hopes his writing can offer something to younger generations, sharing lessons from a perspective that few people have the opportunity to experience.

He also credits discipline as an important part of living a long and healthy life.

Surgil's poetry was previously featured in an Emmy Award-winning NBC Palm Springs report about his World War II experiences.

Viewers can find that report on the NBC Palm Springs YouTube page.

From everyone at NBC Palm Springs, happy 101st birthday, Bernard!