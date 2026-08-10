CPSC Warns About Counterfeit Squishy Toys and Microwave Trend

Parents are being warned about the potential dangers of fake and counterfeit squishy toys following reports of serious safety hazards and a viral social media trend encouraging children to microwave them.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a consumer warning about the pliable toys, which are commonly sold in animal, food and character shapes.

Officials say social media videos have encouraged children and teenagers to place squishy toys in microwaves to watch them expand, change texture or burst.

The CPSC says the toys should never be intentionally heated in a microwave.

"We are getting reports of a serious burn risk in relation to these toys," officials said.

The agency also warns that squishy toys left inside a hot vehicle can potentially burst and create a burn hazard.

Counterfeit versions of the toys are an additional concern. Officials say nearly 356,000 fake and counterfeit squishy toys have been identified and stopped from entering the United States at ports.

According to the CPSC, counterfeit toys may not meet federal safety standards, and consumers may not know what materials are inside them. That could expose children to potentially hazardous chemicals or create inhalation and ingestion risks.

Some squishy toys may also contain water beads, which can expand after being swallowed and potentially cause serious health problems.

The CPSC is urging parents and caregivers to avoid buying unbranded or unmarked versions of the toys. Consumers should research the seller and manufacturer and carefully check the product's branding and packaging.

Officials also recommend looking for misspellings or unusual branding, which can be warning signs that a product may be counterfeit.

The consumer warning comes as social media continues to influence children's toy trends, making it especially important for parents to understand how products are being used in online videos before allowing children to try similar activities at home.