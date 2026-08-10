Cyclist Rescued From Colorado Trail Memorial Shelter

A memorial shelter built to honor a Colorado cyclist who died from heat exposure has already helped save another rider on the same trail.

Mesa County Search and Rescue crews responded Monday after a mountain biker suffered a mechanical failure on the Palisade Plunge Trail during record-setting heat. The cyclist was about 10 miles from the end of the trail and at risk of becoming stranded.

Rescuers reached the rider at a shade structure built last November in memory of Jeff Higgins, a 52-year-old Colorado Springs cyclist who died from heat exposure and dehydration on the trail in June 2022.

Higgins was found unconscious beside the trail by three other cyclists, who called 911 and stayed with him. Those cyclists eventually ran out of water themselves and also needed assistance.

During Monday's rescue, crews used an all-terrain vehicle to reach the memorial shelter. The cyclist was given water and time to rehydrate before rescuers transported the rider and the disabled bicycle down the trail to Palisade.

Mesa County Search and Rescue said it was grateful the mission ended safely and that the memorial shelter provided shade and comfort when it was needed.

Higgins' widow, Amy, said that was exactly why the family built the structure.

“Jeff would never want to discourage someone from doing something they wanted to do, and still return home safe to their family,” she said.

The shelter was designed and built by Grand Junction artist Jeff Bates and placed at a location known as “the bailout,” where cyclists can leave the trail and emergency crews can more easily reach riders.

The Palisade Plunge stretches about 32 miles from the top of Grand Mesa to Palisade. The trail opened in 2018.

The Higgins family hopes to eventually connect with the three cyclists who stopped to help Jeff in 2022 and thank them for their efforts.

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