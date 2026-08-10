DC Reflecting Pool Remains Fenced Amid Vandalism Dispute

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool remains surrounded by fencing in Washington, D.C., as officials work to address damage to the pool's recently applied coating.

The fencing has remained in place as the dispute continues over what caused portions of the coating to peel from the pool.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the damage was caused by vandalism. However, Trump acknowledged Monday that contractor errors also played a role in the problems with the Reflecting Pool.

The controversy centers on a $14 million project to repaint the iconic pool ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Trump has continued to argue that vandalism contributed to the damage, despite the lack of publicly released video evidence supporting that claim. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office previously dropped charges against former Olympic canoeist David Hearn after questions emerged about the evidence in the case.

Officials have said contractor errors and problems with the application of the new coating contributed to the peeling.

The Reflecting Pool, which stretches between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, is one of the most recognizable landmarks on the National Mall. The pool is approximately 2,029 feet long and 167 feet wide.

The fencing has prevented visitors from getting close to the pool while work continues.

The latest developments come as officials face questions about the project's cost, the rushed timeline and the circumstances surrounding the damage.

The pool is expected to remain closed while repairs are completed, with officials currently targeting a September reopening.