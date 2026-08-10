Desert Water Agency Raises Bill Assistance to $300

Desert Water Agency customers facing financial hardship may now be eligible for up to $300 in assistance toward their water bills.

The increased assistance is part of DWA's Help to Others program, which provides credits to qualifying low-income residential customers to help prevent water service shutoffs.

Previously, the program offered a $200 credit. The DWA board approved increasing the one-time credit to $300, effective July 1.

Officials say the credit, which is available once every 12 months, could cover roughly two months of an average residential water bill.

The Help to Others program is funded through community donations and other resources in partnership with Inland SoCal United Way.

DWA serves customers in Palm Springs and portions of Cathedral City.

Customers experiencing financial hardship can check their eligibility and apply for assistance through the Help to Others program.