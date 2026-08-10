Dezart Performs Announces 19th Season With New Shows and Theater Upgrades

Dezart Performs is getting ready to celebrate its 19th season, bringing a new lineup of productions and major improvements to its Palm Springs theater.

Artistic Director Michael Shaw joined NBC Palm Springs to discuss the upcoming season, which opens in November with the acclaimed musical “Come From Away.”

The production tells the true story of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, which welcomed thousands of stranded airline passengers after the September 11 attacks. The musical focuses on the kindness and humanity shown by residents who cared for more than 7,000 travelers during an unprecedented crisis.

Shaw says the show will feature a large cast and eight musicians, making it one of the more challenging productions for Dezart Performs to stage.

The season will also include “Hurricane Diane,” a comedy that explores climate change through the story of a goddess attempting to restore a neighborhood back to a more natural state.

Another production, “Primary Trust,” is a Pulitzer Prize-winning play, while “The Remains” explores the impact of a relationship ending and how those changes affect an entire family.

Along with the new season, Dezart Performs is undergoing a major theater renovation. Phase two of the project began June 1 and includes a new floor design with improved sightlines, 123 new theater seats, ADA-compliant bathrooms and a full-service bar in the lobby.

Shaw says the improvements will create a better experience for audiences while helping the theater continue its mission of bringing live performances to the Coachella Valley.

Dezart Performs’ 19th season begins in November. For more information, visit dezartperforms.org

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