Digital Halloween Bingo to Benefit Palm Springs Animal Shelter

Digital Halloween Bingo is coming to V Wine Lounge, offering a spooky night of games, prizes and entertainment while supporting local rescue animals.

The event will feature 10 games of digital bingo, so guests won't need paper cards. Players can use their cell phones or other mobile devices.

There will also be music, Halloween surprises and a costume contest.

Tickets are $35 and include all 10 bingo games.

Guests can arrive at 6 p.m. for cocktails and food, with bingo beginning at 7 p.m.

Organizers say the event is a fun way to celebrate Halloween while helping support the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Tickets are available through this website.