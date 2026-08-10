Don Nelson, Celtics Champion and Hall of Fame Coach, Dies at 86

Don Nelson, Boston Celtics champion and Hall of Fame coach, dies at 86

BOSTON (WCVB) -- Boston Celtics champion and legendary NBA coach Don Nelson has died at the age of 86, his family announced Sunday.

Nelson, a three-time NBA Coach of the Year and five time champion with the Celtics, died surrounded by his family.

“On Sunday morning our beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather Don Nelson peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family. Throughout his last week, friends and family encircled him with love, sharing the blessing of his friendship and revisiting treasured memories," the family said in a statement.

Nelson, who pioneered "Nellie Ball," played for the Celtics for 11 years and had his number 19 retired by the franchise in 1978.

"Don Nelson’s success as a Hall of Fame Coach is so vast, that it could overshadow his playing career, but it would be a mistake to do so. A favorite of Red Auerbach’s, “Nellie” was a tough and reliable all-around player whose tenacity and ability to “think the game” was on full display throughout his 11 seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he was a key member of five championship teams across two eras," the Celtics said in a statement.

The Celtics said Nelson's most celebrated moment as a player came in Game 7 of the 1969 NBA Finals against his former team the Los Angeles Lakers, when Nelson converted one of the most famous shots in playoff history—a foul-line jumper which dropped through the basket after hitting the back rim and bouncing several feet straight up.

"The shot, taken with just over a minute to go in the game and the Celtics clinging to a 103–102 lead, was an essential play in helping secure Boston's 11th NBA title in 13 seasons. Nellie’s number 19 was raised shortly after he retired following yet another championship season in 1976," the team said.

Before the Celtics, Nelson played for the Chicago Zephyrs and Los Angeles Lakers.

Nelson coached the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks, the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors.

"He was a true basketball visionary who saw the game differently and was never afraid to challenge conventional thinking. His approach helped shape the game and paved the way for generations of players and coaches who followed. More than anything, Don Nelson will be remembered for his authenticity, larger-than-life personality, and incredible passion for basketball, and his influence on the Warriors franchise will endure for years to come," the Warriors posted on social media.

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