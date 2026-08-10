Family Seeks Answers After Fire Destroys Desert Hot Springs Man’s Mobile Home

Nearly two weeks after a fire destroyed a mobile home at Rainbow Spa Senior Mobile Home Park, the family of a man who escaped the blaze says they are still waiting for answers about what comes next.

Richard Jones was inside his mobile home with his caretaker when the fire broke out in the early morning hours of July 29.

Both were able to escape, but Jones suffered a broken hip during the evacuation and is now recovering at a rehabilitation center.

His daughter, Richelle Jones, lives more than 1,000 miles away in Nebraska. She says she has repeatedly tried to contact property management to find out whether her father will receive any assistance and where he will be able to live once he leaves rehabilitation.

Richelle says those attempts have largely gone unanswered.

The fire completely destroyed the mobile home owned by Richard and damaged another unit at the senior mobile home park. Now, Richelle says the family’s biggest concern is finding a place for her father to live once he is released from rehab.

“We're just trying to figure out what happens next,” Richelle said.

NBC Palm Springs also attempted to reach property management for answers. After multiple phone calls, a reporter went to the mobile home park and spoke with a manager.

The manager declined to provide a comment or statement and said she could not confirm or deny whether property management had been in communication with the affected residents or their families.

A GoFundMe campaign was also created to support Richard’s caregiver and another resident impacted by the fire. Richelle said she was surprised to learn her father was not included in that fundraiser.

The family has since created a GoFundMe campaign of its own to help with Richard’s housing and other expenses.

Richelle and her husband are both disabled veterans, and she says they are concerned they may not be able to afford a new place for Richard to live.

For now, the family says they are hoping for something simple: communication and answers.

Richelle plans to travel to California in the coming weeks to visit her father and the mobile home park in hopes of getting more information in person.

Richard remains in rehabilitation as his family works to determine where he will live once he is released.