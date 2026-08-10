Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Coachella Valley

Moisture moving through the region brought thunderstorms and the threat of flash flooding to parts of Riverside County Monday.

A flash flood warning was issued for areas including southeastern Palm Springs and Highway 74 between Anza and Palm Desert.

The storms brought increased cloud cover and the potential for heavy rainfall in a region where even brief, intense downpours can quickly create dangerous conditions on roads.

Safety officials are reminding drivers to use caution and avoid attempting to drive through flooded roadways.

If you encounter a flooded road, turn around and find another route. As the familiar safety warning says: "Turn around, don't drown." Floodwaters can be deeper and faster-moving than they appear.

The National Weather Service has warned that thunderstorms in the mountains can produce flash flooding, even when rainfall totals across the desert remain relatively limited.