Hiker Rescued by Helicopter on Palm Desert Trail

A hiker was rescued by helicopter Monday morning after suffering minor injuries on the Bump and Grind Trail in Palm Desert.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the male hiker was reported down around 10 a.m. after experiencing weakness while on the popular trail.

A rescue helicopter from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and hoisted the hiker to an awaiting ambulance.

The hiker's injuries were described as minor. No other details about his condition or what caused the incident were immediately available.

The Bump and Grind Trail is a popular hiking destination in Palm Desert, particularly during the cooler morning hours.