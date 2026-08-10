Hollywood Minute: ‘The Odyssey,’ Ariana Grande and Buddy Holly

Hollywood is making headlines in movies and music.

Christopher Nolan's “The Odyssey” has earned $1.1 billion worldwide in less than a month, making it the highest-grossing film of the Oscar-winning director's career. The movie has now surpassed “The Dark Knight Rises” at the global box office.

Ariana Grande is also celebrating a major milestone. Her album “Petal” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving the singer her seventh chart-topping album. The release also posted Grande's strongest first-week sales since “Thank U, Next” seven years ago.

Meanwhile, three music legends who died in the 1959 plane crash known as “The Day the Music Died” have been honored in Iowa.

Statues of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson, better known as the Big Bopper, were unveiled Friday in Clear Lake.

The three musicians performed at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on February 2, 1959. They died later that night when the plane carrying them crashed shortly after takeoff.

The new statues commemorate the artists and their lasting impact on music history.