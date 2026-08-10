How to Future-Proof Your Career in the Age of AI

Artificial intelligence is changing the workplace, and many professionals are wondering how to keep their skills current and stay competitive.

On today’s Desert Living, Paul Bingham, Senior Vice President and Executive Dean of Western Governors University’s School of Technology, discussed how workers can future-proof their careers in the age of AI.

Bingham said one of the best ways to get started with AI is through upskilling and experimentation.

“No matter where your AI skill set is currently, there's always room to grow,” Bingham said.

For people who are not yet familiar with artificial intelligence, Bingham recommends starting by experimenting with the technology and learning what it can do.

He said AI should be viewed as an opportunity rather than simply a threat to existing jobs.

“History has shown us that new technology always brings new opportunities,” Bingham said.

AI is changing the nature of existing jobs while also creating new positions. Bingham pointed to a recent LinkedIn report showing that AI engineer is among the fastest-growing jobs this year.

As AI becomes more common in the workplace, Bingham said employers are increasingly looking for both ability and adaptability.

“They really want prospective employees to be able to demonstrate what they can do well beyond just what they know,” he said.

Bingham said Western Governors University is incorporating workplace-based learning into its courses so graduates can demonstrate practical skills to employers.

For workers looking to stay competitive as technology evolves, Bingham offered several recommendations.

First, he suggested asking AI itself for help. Workers can explain their job and what they are trying to accomplish to AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini and ask how the technology can help.

He also recommended asking coworkers and peers how they are using AI. Learning from others can reveal new ways to incorporate the technology into everyday work.

Finally, Bingham said workers should stay curious and flexible.

“This allows you to hone your judgment in knowing how and when to use this evolving technology,” he said.

For those interested in developing technical and engineering skills, Bingham also recommended studying AI engineering at Western Governors University.

More information is available at WGU.edu.