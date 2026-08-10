ICE Officers to Get Body Cameras Nationwide by End of August

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says all of its officers and agents working in the field are expected to have body-worn cameras by the end of August.

A senior Department of Homeland Security official told NBC News that all ICE officers and agents will have body cameras by Wednesday, followed by training on how to use the devices.

The official expects all ICE law enforcement personnel in the field to be using the cameras by the end of August.

The body cameras are intended to provide a record of encounters between ICE personnel and the public, including enforcement operations, arrests, warrant operations and emergency situations.

The rollout comes as ICE faces increased scrutiny over its immigration enforcement operations and calls for greater transparency and accountability.

Under ICE's body-worn camera policy, officers are required to activate the cameras during certain enforcement activities, including at-large arrests, searches and warrant executions. Officers are also instructed to activate cameras when responding to emergencies.

However, the agency's policy gives ICE significant discretion over the release of body-camera footage. Privacy concerns and ongoing investigations can affect whether footage is made public.

ICE Acting Director David Venturella previously said the agency expects to complete deployment of body cameras to all officers and agents by the end of August.