Know Before You Go: Construction Begins on Two Palm Springs Roads and Beyond

It's time for Know Before You Go, our weekly look at the road work you need to plan around before you head out the door. CV Sync Traffic Program Manager Kris Gunterson joined us live in studio Monday morning to walk through what's happening in the valley this week, and it's a busy one.

Palm Desert: Monterey Avenue Pavement Management Project

Crews continue work on Monterey Avenue between Gerald Ford Drive and the freeway bridge deck, where they're upgrading handicap ramps and rebuilding curb and gutter along the corridor. Gunterson says the biggest disruption comes when crews start laying new pavement near Dinah Shore Drive and the shopping centers there, and traffic in that stretch will get tight.

Gunterson says drivers shouldn't skip the shopping, just find another way in. He recommends using the back side of Dinah Shore Drive in each direction instead of coming in off Monterey, or taking Cook Street or Bob Hope Drive as alternate routes. Bob Hope Drive gets its own paving project later this month, so Gunterson says his team will work to manage traffic between the two projects. The Monterey work runs through October, so Gunterson suggests planning trips ahead of time, and saving shopping runs for the weekend if you can.

Palm Springs: Tahquitz Canyon Way Paving Project

Crews finished the paving work on the west side of Tahquitz Canyon Way, and the next phase, between Sunrise Way and El Cielo Road, was expected to start this week. Gunterson says that start date is now pushed back about a week, because crews need to mark utilities in the area first.

Once work does kick off, Gunterson says the area to watch is near the airport, where things will get congested. He says his team will nail down an exact schedule once utility marking wraps up, though drivers do have several side streets they can use to get around the area in the meantime.

Palm Springs: Racquet Club Road Reconfiguration Project

Construction begins this week on Racquet Club Road, between North Palm Canyon Drive and East Vista Chino. Crews will pour concrete for sidewalks, curbs, gutters, driveway aprons and ADA-compliant curb ramps at specific spots along the corridor.

Expect "no parking" signs posted throughout the work zone, along with occasional lane closures and minor delays. At least one lane in each direction stays open the whole time, and no full road closures are planned. If your driveway apron is being replaced, you may need to park on the street and walk in while the concrete cures. The project runs through October.

Palm Springs: South Palm Canyon Drive Reconfiguration Project

Crews also start concrete work this week on South Palm Canyon Drive, from East Palm Canyon Drive to Acanto Drive. As with the Racquet Club Road project, work includes new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and driveway aprons at specific locations.

Drivers will see "no parking" signs posted in the area, along with occasional lane closures, though at least one lane in each direction will stay open. Gunterson says to navigate the zone carefully and drive slowly. This project also runs through October.

Gunterson's advice for all four projects: slow down, watch for crews and signage, and give yourself extra time if your route runs through any of these zones. For real-time updates on road work across the valley, visit cv-sync.com.



