Passenger Threats Trigger Emergency Responses on 2 Flights

Threats and disruptive behavior by passengers on two separate flights prompted emergency responses at airports in Milwaukee and Miami this week.

The incidents are among more than 830 unruly passenger reports received by the Federal Aviation Administration this year. Passengers who threaten, assault or interfere with airline crew members can face civil penalties of more than $40,000, as well as potential criminal charges.

In the most recent incident, a United Airlines flight bound for Chicago was diverted to Milwaukee early Monday because of bad weather. While the plane was on the ground, a passenger reportedly made threats that prompted the crew to call law enforcement.

Air traffic control audio captured the pilot telling controllers that a passenger was threatening to commit a crime if they were not allowed off the plane.

Sheriff's deputies responded and the aircraft was taken to the terminal. The flight's final leg to Chicago O'Hare International Airport was canceled. United said passengers were reimbursed, provided hotel accommodations and rebooked on flights to Chicago.

A separate incident happened Sunday evening at Miami International Airport involving Alaska Airlines Flight 305, which was preparing to depart for Seattle.

According to Alaska Airlines, two passengers became disruptive while the plane was taxiing. The aircraft returned to the gate, where law enforcement removed the passengers and temporarily banned them from flying with the airline.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said an investigation found there was no credible threat. However, passengers were required to leave the aircraft as a precaution, delaying the flight.

Air traffic control audio captured the pilot telling controllers that customers had threatened flight attendants and requesting law enforcement.

Once the aircraft was cleared, passengers were allowed to reboard and the flight continued without further incident.

The FAA says it can propose civil penalties of up to $43,658 per violation against passengers who assault, threaten, intimidate or interfere with airline crew members. Unruly passengers can also face criminal charges.