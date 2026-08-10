Powerball Jackpot Hits $905 Million, Largest of 2026

The Powerball jackpot has soared to $905 million, making it the largest Powerball prize of the year and the eighth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The massive jackpot comes after more than three months without a winner of the game's grand prize, sending players rushing to buy tickets ahead of the next drawing.

Local lottery retailers are already seeing the impact.

Staff at one local Shell station said ticket sales increase significantly whenever the Powerball jackpot climbs above $500 million.

"That's when everybody tries to play," a store employee said, adding that some customers spend hundreds of dollars on tickets when the jackpot gets especially large.

The retailer also has a history of selling winning tickets, giving hopeful players another reason to stop by.

Even when customers don't hit the jackpot, some walk away with smaller prizes worth hundreds of dollars.

The $905 million jackpot also comes with a major change to Powerball. For the first time, players in the United Kingdom will be eligible to participate, joining players from 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The addition of international players comes as the jackpot reaches one of its highest points ever.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for later Monday night.

With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, lottery retailers expect another rush of players hoping to beat the odds and take home the year's biggest Powerball prize.