Severe Storms Hammer Chicago Area With Heavy Rain

Severe storms hammered the Chicago area Monday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds as another round of severe weather moved through the region.

The storms followed overnight weather that brought intense thunderstorms, flooding and wind damage to parts of the Chicago area. Another round of storms was expected Monday, with forecasters warning of additional heavy rain and the potential for flooding.

Storms rolled into the Chicago area as residents dealt with periods of heavy rain and difficult travel conditions.

Downtown Chicago was hit by periods of intense rainfall, sending pedestrians into rain gear as the storms moved through the city.

The broader Midwest was also facing an elevated threat of severe weather Monday, including destructive winds and potentially significant flooding.

The latest storms are part of a broader pattern of repeated severe weather affecting the region, with multiple rounds of thunderstorms expected across parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes.