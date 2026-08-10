Slight Increase Ends Run of Dropping Average Riverside County Gas Prices

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The run of six decreases in seven days to the

average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County

totaling 6.6 cents ended today with an increase of three-tenths of a cent to

$5.548.



The run of decreases followed a 19-day streak of increases totaling

37.6 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information

Service. The average price dropped six-tenths of a cent last Monday, rose one-

tenth of a cent Tuesday and resumed decreasing Wednesday.



The average price is 5.7 cents less than one week ago, but 29.9 cents

more than one month ago and $1.241 higher n one year ago. It has increased 99.7

cents since the start of the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which

sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.



The national average price dropped for the 10th consecutive day,

decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.009. It has fallen 9.7 cents over the

past 10 days, including 1 cent Sunday.



The national average price is 8.5 cents less than one week ago, but

12.6 cents more than one month ago and 87 cents higher than one year ago. It

has increased $1.027 since the attack on Iran.



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