SoCalGas Introduces Updated Uniforms to Help Customers Identify Workers

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Southern California Gas Co. announced today it is

introducing updated employee uniforms intended to make it easier for customers

to identify SoCalGas workers at homes and businesses.



The updated uniforms feature prominent company branding and employees'

first names embroidered on shirts and coveralls, according to the utility.

Employees also carry company-issued photo identification badges and use marked

SoCalGas vehicles.



Customers who have questions about whether someone is a SoCalGas

employee can ask the worker to show a company-issued photo identification

badge, officials said.



The uniforms will be phased into service throughout the company's

service territory beginning this month. Among the most visible changes will be

a switch from SoCalGas' traditional blue uniforms to gray.



``Our employees perform critical work every day to help safely deliver

service to millions of customers across Southern California,'' Rodger

Schwecke, interim president of SoCalGas, said in a statement. ``These updated

uniforms provide enhanced safety features and functionality that support

employees in the field, while also helping customers in identifying SoCalGas

employees serving their communities.''



The uniforms are made with lightweight flame-resistant materials

intended to provide additional protection while supporting mobility for

employees working in various field conditions, according to the utility.



SoCalGas said the uniforms were selected following employee feedback

and an evaluation of operational needs. The uniform program also includes

expanded sizing options and changes to garment fits.



SoCalGas employees wearing the uniforms may be conducting inspections,

maintenance, construction work, emergency response activities and other

service-related work, officials said.



SoCalGas serves more than 21 million consumers across Central and

Southern California.



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