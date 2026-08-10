Suni Lee Returns to Gymnastics With Eyes on 2028 Olympics

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is back in the gym, returning to the Minnesota facility where her gymnastics journey began as she looks toward the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Lee recently announced her return to competitive gymnastics following the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her first day back training was at Midwest Gymnastics in Little Canada, Minnesota, a suburb of her hometown of St. Paul.

Lee began working with coach Jess Graba when she was just 6 years old. Graba said one of the qualities that stood out about Lee from the beginning was her love of the sport.

After the Paris Olympics, Lee said she wasn't initially sure whether she wanted to return to gymnastics. She ultimately decided she had more to accomplish.

"I kind of got my glow back," Lee said, adding that she feels more confident and excited to bring that mindset into training.

For Lee, returning to Minnesota is about more than gymnastics. Her family is nearby, and she said the gym provides an environment where she can simply be herself.

"Here she's not Suni Lee. She's Suni," Graba said.

Lee's comeback also comes after she dealt with a serious health issue that affected her preparation for the Paris Games. Graba said she competed at roughly 65% to 70% of her potential while dealing with the effects of the illness.

Now, Lee is focused on rebuilding her skills and preparing for another potential Olympic appearance.

And before the serious training begins, she has another Minnesota tradition to enjoy: the State Fair. Lee joked that she plans to attend at least five times before settling into her training schedule.

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