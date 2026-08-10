Sunshine, S'mores, and Staying Lazy, It's Pop Quiz Monday

Monday, August 10th is stacked with fun holidays, and Jerry Steffen is here to test how much you actually know about them. It's National S'mores Day, so break out the marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers for that classic campfire treat. It's also National Duran Duran Appreciation Day, giving fans a reason to spin some 1980s new wave favorites all day long.

But the real theme of the morning is National Lazy Day, a guilt-free holiday dedicated to doing absolutely nothing. And what better way to celebrate than by putting your brain to work with two lazy-themed pop quiz questions.

The first question takes viewers back to the late 1960s, asking which Chicago-based sunshine pop band recorded a trio of memorable hit singles, including one with "Lazy" right in the title. The second question digs into the history of a rotating tray found on dining tables everywhere, tracing back to a patent from 1891.

Think you know the answers?

1) A few of the more memorable hit singles from the late 1960s, including a dreamy tune about a Sunday that will never be the same, a psychedelic invitation to get to know someone, and an easygoing ode to a Lazy Day, were all recorded by this Chicago-based sunshine pop band. Which one is it?

A) The 1910 Fruitgum Company

B) It's a Beautiful Day

C) Spanky and Our Gang

2) Versions of this dining device have been around for centuries, and an American patent was issued in 1891 to Elizabeth Howell for what she described as certain new and useful improvements in self-waiting tables. What is the lazy name given to the large rotating tray placed on tables to help distribute food?

A) A Lazy Looper

B) A Lazy Lizzie

C) A Lazy Susan

Watch the full segment above to see if your guesses match up, and tune in tomorrow for another round of Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.



