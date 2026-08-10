Today in History: Louvre Opens, Smithsonian Founded

August 10 marks several notable moments in history, including the opening of the Louvre as a public museum, the founding of the Smithsonian Institution and the rise of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On August 10, 1793, the Louvre opened its doors in Paris for the first time as a museum. The site had originally been home to a fortress before being repurposed during the French Revolution. Visitors at the time could view 537 paintings. Today, the Louvre houses nearly 35,000 works of art.

In 1846, Congress established the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., using funds provided by British scientist James Smithson. His request was for an organization dedicated to the "increase and diffusion of knowledge among men." The Smithsonian has since grown into the world's largest museum, education and research complex.

August 10 also marks the anniversary of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's swearing-in as a Supreme Court justice in 1993. Ginsburg became the second woman to serve on the nation's highest court, following Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

Ginsburg served on the Supreme Court until her death in September 2020.

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