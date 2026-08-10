Todd Blanche Sworn In as U.S. Attorney General

Todd Blanche officially took over as U.S. attorney general Monday after being sworn in during a ceremony at the White House.

Blanche was formally sworn in during an Oval Office ceremony that was not open to the media. Members of his family attended, along with FBI Director Kash Patel and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller.

Blanche previously served as President Donald Trump's personal attorney. He was also appointed acting head of the Justice Department after Trump fired Pam Bondi in April.

The Senate narrowly confirmed Blanche's appointment Saturday in a 50-49 vote, clearing the way for him to officially become the nation's top federal law enforcement official.

Blanche now leads the Department of Justice, overseeing federal law enforcement agencies and the department's work on criminal prosecutions, civil litigation and national security matters.

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