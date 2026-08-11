2 Arrested After Desert Hot Springs Crash Damages Fire Hydrant

Two 18-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of DUI-related charges after a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and fled the scene in Desert Hot Springs, police say.

According to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, officers responded Monday after a witness reported that a vehicle had struck a fire hydrant on Diodar Avenue north of Hacienda Avenue before leaving the area.

A detective later spotted a vehicle matching the witness's description traveling erratically and at high speeds near Mesquite and Flora avenues.

Police said the two men were taken into custody a short time later.

Russell Lee Rodin was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run. Donovan Anthony Ross Jr. was also arrested in connection with the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The damaged fire hydrant required a response from CAL FIRE and Mission Springs Water District crews. Workers managed the damaged hydrant and controlled the resulting water flow.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not provided additional details about the circumstances leading up to the crash.

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