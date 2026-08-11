8-Year-Old Coachella Valley Golfer Wins Two Junior World Championships

What were you doing when you were eight years old? For Bode Berry, the answer is simple: winning golf championships.

The 8-year-old Coachella Valley native has already put together an impressive summer, capturing two Junior World Championships and establishing himself as one of the rising young talents in the sport.

Berry has been swinging a golf club practically since he could walk. Now, he spends countless hours practicing at a local country club alongside his head coach — and father — Ivan Berry.

For Bode, every practice session has a purpose.

“Good process, good posture,” is the mentality behind each swing as the young golfer works to sharpen his game.

That dedication has paid off in a big way.

Over the past few months, Bode won the Junior World Championship in San Diego before adding another title at the FCG Callaway Junior World Championships, held right here in the desert.

Both tournaments featured top junior golfers from around the world, but Bode says the competition is about more than just winning.

“I love the sport of golf because it just gives me more friendships,” Bode said. “It lets me spend time outside next to nature and play with friends from all over the world.”

Whether he's competing in a tournament or practicing on the range with his dad, every swing comes with a goal: getting better.

For Ivan, watching his son succeed on the course is rewarding, but the time they spend together is what means the most.

“It's the best thing in the world to be out here playing with him and just being outside,” Ivan said. “We're together. We're having great experiences.”

The pair's time on the course has created more than championship memories. It's also strengthened their bond as father and son while introducing Bode to friends and competitors of all ages from around the world.

Now, Bode is looking to continue his dominance on the junior circuit with hopes of eventually accomplishing his biggest goal — becoming a professional golfer.

The hard work and success have already provided plenty of motivation.

“A lot of hard work has paid off, and then it encourages me to practice more every day,” Bode said.

His next major challenge will come in late September at the US Kids Regional Palm Springs Open, where Bode will return as the defending champion.

At just eight years old, Bode Berry is already collecting championships — and if his work ethic continues, his golf journey could be just getting started.