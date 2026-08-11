An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Tuesday, August 11, 2026!

With enough monsoonal moisture in place over Southern California, a few mountain showers and/or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

Because mid-level steering currents will be out of the SSE today, a few very light spill-over showers are possible over the West end of the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass areas.

As far as surface moisture is concerned, dew points today will be in the middle-60s on the Western half of the Valley, around 70° on the Southeast side. Those numbers back-off a bit each day through Friday.

Today's high temperatures in the Coachella Valley will warm to just under 110° under building clouds. Those temps back-off to around 104° tomorrow, just above 100° for your Thursday and Friday.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings