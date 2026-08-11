Average Riverside County Gas Price Resumes Dropping

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County dropped eight-tenths of a cent today to $5.54, one

day after a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 6.6 cents ended with an

increase of three-tenths of a cent .



The average price is 6.6 cents less than one week ago, but 29.1 cents

more than one month ago and $1.231 higher than one year ago, according to

figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.



The average price has increased 98.9 cents since the start of the

joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and

drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.



The 10-day streak of decreases to the national average price, totaling

9.7 cents ended with an increase of two-tenths of a cent to $4.011. It is

7.8 cents less than one week ago, but 12.9 cents more than one month ago and

87.3 cents higher than one year ago.



The national average price has increased $1.029 since the attack on Iran.



``Average gasoline prices declined in 47 states over the last week ...

with the national average price of gasoline posting a double-digit drop per

gallon,'' Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which

provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations, said

in a statement Monday.



``Iran is pushing back against a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,

and oil prices edged modestly higher in Sunday night trading, signaling that

the recent relief may not last. With the Strait remaining closed, upward

pressure on fuel prices could return quickly, and if things don't go well, the

national average could climb to its highest level ever recorded this late in

the calendar year.



``For now, enjoy the dip, but keep a close eye on how the Strait

situation develops in the days ahead.''



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