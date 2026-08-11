Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Documentary Arrives on Home Video

Baz Luhrmann's latest look at Elvis Presley is now arriving on home video, giving fans a chance to see rare footage of the legendary performer.

The documentary, “Elvis Presley in Concert,” features restored footage that had been stored for decades in a Kansas salt mine.

Luhrmann said he was stunned when he first saw what had been preserved. Some of the film had deteriorated significantly, but the discovery ultimately revealed a remarkable piece of Elvis history.

The filmmakers also uncovered a 40-minute recording of Elvis speaking about his own life.

For Luhrmann, that became a major turning point in the project. Much of the material written about Elvis has featured other people discussing the singer, but the newly discovered recording gives Elvis an opportunity to tell part of his own story.

Luhrmann said the project also gave him a deeper understanding of Elvis, particularly his humor and humanity.

The documentary offers fans a new look at the King of Rock 'n' Roll through restored performance footage and Elvis' own words.

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