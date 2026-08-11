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Bird Strike Sends Flames From American Airlines Jet
A reported bird strike caused flames to shoot from an engine of an American Airlines flight shortly after takeoff from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Pilots issued a Mayday call after reporting that the plane had struck birds and was experiencing engine problems. Video captured by a passenger showed flames shooting from beneath the wing for several minutes.
American Airlines said the plane returned safely to Myrtle Beach and was removed from service for maintenance.
No injuries were reported.
By: CNN Newsource
August 11, 2026
American Airlinesbird strikeairplane engine fireMyrtle BeachSouth Carolinaflight emergencyaviationairplane incidentengine flames
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