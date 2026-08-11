California softball team ditched smartphones for a month

A Northern California high school softball team is still feeling the effects of a monthlong smartphone experiment more than a year after it ended.

The Del Oro High School girls softball team in Loomis took part in a “digital detox” last year, giving up their smartphones and using basic flip phones instead.

The challenge was organized by Jennifer Christensen, whose daughter Addy was on the team. Christensen encouraged the players to step away from social media and constant smartphone use while focusing on their mental health.

She said she was surprised when every player agreed to participate.

Addy Christensen also took part in a separate experiment involving brain scans during the detox. According to the Christensen family, the scans showed changes early in the month that they described as resembling withdrawal. Later scans were described as showing improvements in areas associated with decision-making, impulse control and retention.

More than a year later, Jennifer Christensen said she believes some of the behavioral changes have continued.

She said the teens appear to have developed more awareness of when and why they reach for their phones, particularly when they are anxious.

Instead of immediately turning to their phones, some learned to sit with their emotions and process them, she said.

Christensen also said parents noticed changes in some of the teens' confidence, including improved eye contact, posture and communication.

The experience has led Jennifer and Addy Christensen to speak at events about mental health and intentional technology use.

Christensen encourages other families considering a similar digital detox to expect some challenges but says she believes the potential benefits can make the experience worthwhile.