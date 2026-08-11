Children’s Discovery Museum Mural Gets New Look Through Community Tile Campaign

The longtime “Eyes of Discovery” mural at the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert in Rancho Mirage is getting a new look.

The mural covers the side of the museum and is made up of thousands of individual tiles.

Now, those tiles will be filled with photographs of people who support the museum, as well as logos from local businesses.

Museum officials say each tile represents a story, a family and a commitment to nurturing imagination.

Community members can purchase an individual tile for as little as $250.

The tiles can be used to recognize family members, children or businesses.

Museum officials say the new additions will help create a refreshed version of the longtime mural while supporting the museum’s hands-on exhibits and programs.

Those interested in purchasing a tile can visit the museum’s website for more information.