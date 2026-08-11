Colombia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to at Least 224

The death toll has risen to at least 224 following Monday's magnitude 7.4 earthquake in western Colombia, according to a CNN count based on reports from agencies and authorities in the country.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in San José del Palmar, about 150 miles west of Bogotá.

More than 24 hours after the powerful earthquake struck, emergency workers continued searching through rubble and debris for survivors.

At least 1,500 homes have been damaged or destroyed, while Colombia's Geological Service has recorded more than 70 aftershocks since the initial earthquake.

The powerful shaking was felt across the region, including in Cali, one of Colombia's largest cities.

Mark Ericson, who lives in Cali and is originally from California, said the earthquake reminded him of the 1994 Northridge earthquake but felt significantly more intense.

"This was in another category. I've never felt anything like this. It was scary," Ericson said.

As rescue and recovery efforts continue, organizations around the world are mobilizing assistance for communities affected by the disaster.

The Global Empowerment Mission in Florida is among the organizations collecting supplies and volunteers to help with the response.

The United Nations is also warning that food distribution will be critical in the coming days as the number of people reported missing is expected to rise.

Relief groups say survivors need basic necessities including tents, canned food, water and electrolyte supplies as recovery efforts continue.