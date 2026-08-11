Death Toll Rises to 224 After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake in Colombia

New images are showing the destruction left behind by a powerful earthquake that struck Colombia on Monday, as the death toll continues to rise.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake was centered near San Jose del Palmar, about 174 miles west of Colombia’s capital, Bogota. In the city of Armenia, video showed people running as a building crumbled behind them during the powerful tremor.

Colombia’s Geological Service has recorded more than 70 aftershocks across the country since the initial earthquake.

At least 224 people have died and more than 1,500 homes have been damaged or destroyed, according to the latest information.

Residents described the emotional impact of experiencing the earthquake and its aftershocks.

“It hasn’t been easy because feeling that tremor and the earthquake it triggered brings such intense pain,” one resident said. “It’s a situation where in the moment you simply don’t know what to do.”

A team from the GEM organization is now in Colombia assessing damage in some of the hardest-hit areas. The group arrived after spending seven weeks working in Venezuela.

As recovery efforts continue, humanitarian organizations are also preparing for additional needs. The United Nations is warning that food distribution will be critical in the coming days, particularly as the number of people reported missing is expected to increase.

Donations are also being sought to help people affected by the disaster, with a GoFundMe campaign providing an option for those looking to contribute to relief efforts.

Officials and emergency crews continue to assess the extent of the damage while communities across Colombia deal with the aftermath of the earthquake and ongoing aftershocks.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.