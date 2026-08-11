FedEx to Close Palm Springs and Victorville Facilities, Cut 116 Jobs

FedEx is closing two Inland Empire facilities in Palm Springs and Victorville, resulting in the loss of 116 jobs, according to California WARN notices.

The Palm Springs facility on Bird Center Drive will close, affecting 62 workers. Another 54 employees will lose their jobs at FedEx’s Victorville hub on Industrial Boulevard.

Both closures are expected to take effect by the end of September.

The job cuts are part of FedEx’s broader network transformation as the shipping company works to consolidate its air and ground operations.

FedEx has been restructuring its network as it looks to streamline operations and reduce costs. The company expects the overall transformation to generate nearly $2 billion in annual savings by the end of 2027.

The closures will affect workers in both Riverside County and San Bernardino County, adding to a series of changes within FedEx’s broader delivery and logistics network.

California WARN notices require employers to provide advance notice of certain large-scale layoffs and facility closures, giving affected workers and state officials information about upcoming job losses.

For employees at the Palm Springs and Victorville facilities, the closures are expected to take effect next month as FedEx continues implementing its network changes.

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