Former classmates describe Ohio Rep. Max Miller as volatile

Ohio Republican Rep. Max Miller is facing renewed scrutiny over allegations involving his personal conduct, with former classmates describing him as volatile, aggressive and, in some cases, misogynistic.

A CNN investigation reviewed public records and interviewed more than half a dozen former classmates and acquaintances of Miller, who represents Ohio’s 7th Congressional District.

Former classmate Dan Cohen told CNN that Miller apologized to him around 2011 after years of what Cohen described as antagonistic behavior. Cohen said he initially believed Miller had changed, but now has a different view.

Other former classmates described Miller as “hotheaded” and confrontational. Some also recalled incidents involving alcohol, fights and derogatory comments about women.

Miller has faced more recent allegations from his former wife, Emily Moreno, including claims that he held a gun to her head and threw hot water at her. Miller has denied the allegations and has accused Moreno of making false claims for political reasons.

Miller has also faced scrutiny over past incidents involving alcohol and alleged violence. Public records reviewed by CNN show he was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of official business in 2007. He later faced an underage alcohol charge and was cited for criminal mischief following a 2010 incident involving a broken window.

In another 2010 incident, Miller was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after crashing a Jeep into a light pole. Police records indicated his blood later tested positive for drugs including MDMA and Clonazepam.

Miller has said his past mistakes do not define who he is today. He later served in the Marine Corps Reserves, worked in Republican politics and became an aide in the Trump administration before winning his congressional seat in 2022.

His reelection campaign is now facing increased scrutiny. The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into his alleged conduct, while Miller has rejected calls to leave the race.

Miller has said he intends to remain in the race and win reelection.