Gillette Stadium Replaces Turf Days Before Patriots Opener

The New England Patriots are replacing the playing surface at Gillette Stadium just days before their first preseason game of the year.

Crews removed the artificial turf after it failed an independent laboratory test required by the NFL. Video from WBZ SkyEye showed rolls of replacement turf inside the stadium as crews worked on the field Monday.

The Patriots installed artificial turf after the natural grass used during the World Cup was removed. Initial testing by the NFL and Major League Soccer indicated the new surface was acceptable, but a separate test involving the NFL and NFL Players Association found the field was not compliant.

The field typically includes a base, a padding layer and artificial grass. At Gillette Stadium, the base is made from stone dust. The team decided not to install an additional padding layer after concerns that it could make the field too springy.

Patriots reporter Mike Reiss said the team expects the latest replacement to pass inspection. The new surface is reportedly the same version used at Gillette Stadium last year, which passed testing.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener Thursday night.

The decision to use artificial turf instead of natural grass also has a long history in New England. Natural grass was used at Gillette Stadium in 2006, but maintenance became difficult during the season. A late-season game against the New York Jets left the field in poor condition, prompting then-Patriots coach Bill Belichick to push for a return to artificial turf.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.