Jackie's Death: What We Know and What Comes Next

After the Ojai Raptor Center announced the death of Jackie the bald eagle on Monday, many EagleCam viewers are asking what caused her death and what happens next.

Jackie developed extreme anemia after a fight with two other eagles. She became weak and unable to fly before she was rescued from the water.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, which operates the live nest camera, says testing conducted during Jackie's final days is still being evaluated. The nonprofit is waiting for additional information from the Ojai Raptor Center to determine whether her illness was caused by natural factors or human activity.

Lead poisoning has been ruled out at this time.

Attention is now also turning to Shadow, Jackie's mate of about eight years.

The nonprofit says it's unclear what Shadow will do next. He could remain in the area and eventually find a new mate, or leave the territory.

Other eagles have already been seen visiting the area and showing interest in Shadow, the nest and the surrounding territory.

For longtime viewers wondering about the EagleCam, the nonprofit says the live camera will continue operating.

The nest could potentially be used by Shadow or another eagle for future breeding. The nonprofit says the camera will continue documenting activity at the nest and surrounding habitat.

Friends of Big Bear Valley says the land next to the nest will also remain protected, thanks to donors.

The group says that protection will help preserve Jackie's legacy and support the future of bald eagle conservation in Big Bear Valley.