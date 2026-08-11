Luigi Mangione murder trial set to begin September 8

Luigi Mangione’s New York state murder trial in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is scheduled to begin with jury selection on September 8.

Judge Gregory Carro confirmed the trial date Tuesday during what is expected to be the final pretrial hearing. The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, although some motions could remain unresolved when proceedings begin.

Mangione, 28, faces second-degree murder, weapons and forgery charges in connection with Thompson’s December 2024 shooting outside a Manhattan hotel where UnitedHealthcare was holding its annual investor conference.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the state charges. He is also scheduled to face federal stalking charges in a separate trial in January 2027.

The case has attracted widespread public attention, including support for Mangione from some people who say they are frustrated with the U.S. healthcare system. More than 84 media outlets or individuals have expressed interest in covering the trial, according to the judge.

Because of the expected attention, the court will provide an overflow room for members of the media and public who cannot fit inside the courtroom.

Carro also ruled that the jury will be anonymous. In a written order, the judge cited concerns that prospective and seated jurors could face harassment, intimidation or outside influence if their identities were disclosed.

Prosecutors supported an anonymous jury, pointing to threats and harassment directed at people connected to the case. Mangione’s attorneys opposed the request, arguing that anonymity could give jurors the impression that the defendant poses a threat.

The defense has also criticized prosecutors and the court over media attention surrounding the case, while prosecutors maintain that security measures are necessary given the intense public interest.

The trial is expected to become one of the most closely watched criminal proceedings in New York this year.