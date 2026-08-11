Midterm Primaries Underway in Six States

Voters in six states are heading to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, with several closely watched contests setting the stage for November's midterm elections.

In Wisconsin, Democrats are choosing between progressive state Representative Francesca Hong and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in the race for governor. Hong has campaigned on policies including universal child care and health care, while Crowley has emphasized his executive and governing experience. Crowley briefly left the race after struggling in polling before reentering with the endorsement of Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

The winner will face the Republican nominee in November.

Minnesota Democrats are also choosing between progressive Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and moderate Congresswoman Angie Craig for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Tina Smith.

In South Carolina, voters are deciding among nine candidates in a special Republican primary to fill the Senate seat left vacant by the death of Lindsey Graham. The field includes two members of Congress, a former governor and Graham's sister, Darline Graham, who was appointed to serve out her brother's term.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Darline Graham, but some voters say the endorsement alone will not determine their choice.

Vermont and Connecticut are also holding primaries. In Connecticut's 1st Congressional District, 78-year-old Congressman John Larson is seeking a 15th term against 47-year-old former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who is campaigning on generational change.

The primary winners will move closer to the November 3 general election.