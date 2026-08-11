New Radar Technology Coming to Airports Nationwide

A new radar system is now operating at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey as part of a nationwide effort to improve airport safety and reduce flight disruptions.

The surface movement radar replaces a system that is about 30 years old. It allows air traffic controllers to track aircraft and vehicles on runways, including during nighttime and rainy conditions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the technology will give controllers a better view of activity on the ground and help keep travelers safer.

The upgrades come after radar outages at Newark last summer left controllers without access to radar and contributed to major disruptions for travelers.

Kathryn Garcia, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said the new technology will help controllers manage their work more efficiently.

Newark is among the first of 44 airports scheduled to receive the upgraded radar system. John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport are also set to receive the technology.

The improvements are especially significant following a deadly crash at LaGuardia in March, when an Air Canada plane collided with a Port Authority emergency vehicle on the runway, killing both pilots. It remains unclear whether the new radar technology would have prevented that crash.

The nationwide airport upgrades also include efforts to hire more air traffic controllers. Officials say the goal is to improve aviation safety while helping reduce delays and keep flights moving on schedule.