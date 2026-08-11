Obama to Host Podcast About Books That Shaped His Life

Former President Barack Obama is launching a new podcast focused on his love of books and the stories that have influenced his life.

Called "A Great Book With Barack Obama," the podcast will feature Obama discussing six books that he says had a dramatic impact on him. The series will also include several unannounced guests who will join him for conversations about the books.

Obama was known as an avid reader during his two terms in the White House and has regularly shared reading recommendations with the public.

The former president is also the author of several books, including his presidential memoirs and other works that have become bestsellers.

The podcast is being produced in collaboration with Higher Ground, the media company founded by Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

"A Great Book With Barack Obama" is scheduled to premiere September 24 on Audible.

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