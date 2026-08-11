Palm Springs Animal Shelter to Waive Adoption Fees This Weekend for 'Clear the Shelters'

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is hoping to find new homes for as many pets as possible this weekend as part of the annual Clear the Shelters campaign.

The shelter is currently crowded with loving, adoptable pets in need of families.

This Saturday and Sunday, adoption fees will be completely waived.

The Marco Colantonio Real Estate Group is covering the adoption expenses to help encourage more people to open their homes to a shelter pet.

Marco Colantonio says supporting the shelter is personal for him, especially as the facility faces overcrowding during the hot summer months.

Colantonio is also a former shelter adopter. He adopted his dog, Coco, from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter two years ago.

He says Coco has become an important part of his family and encourages others to experience the connection that comes with adopting a rescue animal.

The shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers hope the waived fees will help more dogs, cats and other adoptable animals find their forever homes.

NBC Palm Springs will also be covering Clear the Shelters throughout the weekend and sharing the final adoption totals.