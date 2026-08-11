Palm Springs Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees This Weekend

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is hoping to find forever homes for as many pets as possible this weekend as part of the annual Clear the Shelters campaign.

The shelter is currently crowded with dogs, cats and other adoptable pets looking for families.

To encourage more adoptions, fees will be completely waived Saturday and Sunday. The promotion is being supported by the Marco Colantonio Real Estate Group.

Marco Colantonio says supporting the shelter is personal for him. He adopted his dog, Coco, from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter two years ago.

"The truth is she rescued us and changed our life every minute of every day," Colantonio said. "I couldn't imagine life without Coco."

Colantonio is encouraging people who are considering adding a pet to their family to visit the shelter, especially during the busy summer months when shelters can become overcrowded.

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adoption fees will be waived during the Clear the Shelters event.

NBC Palm Springs is partnering with the shelter as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative. NBC Palm Springs will provide live coverage throughout the weekend and report the final adoption totals following the event.

For families looking for a new companion, the weekend provides an opportunity to give an adoptable pet a second chance and a permanent home.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.