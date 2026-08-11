Palm Springs Police Review Splash House Assault Response

The Palm Springs Police Department is reviewing its response to an assault at Splash House over the weekend and working with event organizers on ways to improve safety at future events.

Palm Springs police say officers and the event's security team worked together to quickly locate and assist victims following the incident.

Lieutenant Mike Villegas of the Palm Springs Police Department's Special Operations Unit said officers and security personnel met afterward to discuss what went well and what could have been handled differently.

Police say potential improvements include adding security personnel and identifying people who may be intoxicated or involved in arguments or other disturbances before situations escalate.

"We want to make sure we have those measures in place so we do not have an incident like this happening again," Villegas said.

One immediate policy change has already been made at the Splash House venue. Police say glass bottles will no longer be allowed at the event.

Villegas said eliminating glass bottles is an important safety improvement, while additional security personnel could also help prevent future incidents.

The Palm Springs Police Department's special operations team met to review the incident and discuss additional measures. Police say they will continue working with the event promoter and security personnel to improve coordination and safety.

Officials have not released additional details about the assault or announced whether any arrests were made.

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