Panini, Sand, and Hip Hop: It's a Full House on Today's Hashtag Holiday Calendar

Tuesday brought a packed Hashtag Holiday Calendar, and NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen was ready with all of it. First up was National Panini Day, celebrating the pressed and toasted Italian sandwich that's typically loaded with meats, cheeses, and veggies, a tradition that traces all the way back to 16th century Italy.

From there, the calendar took a trip to the coast for Play in the Sand Day. It's a fitting one for the desert too, even if the nearest beach is a bit of a drive.

The biggest celebration of the day, though, was National Hip Hop Day. The holiday marks August 11, 1973, the date DJ Kool Herc is credited with looping instrumental breaks on two turntables in the South Bronx, a moment widely seen as the spark that ignited the hip hop genre.

To mark the occasion, Jerry brought out two hip hop trivia questions, testing the newsroom. Think you know your hip hop history?

Here are today's questions.

1) Hip hop is considered a culture, while rap is a form of music within it. Although hip hop emerged in the South Bronx during the 1970s, the Recording Academy didn't introduce a rap category to the Grammy Awards until 1989. Which act took home the very first rap Grammy for their recording of "Parents Just Don't Understand"?

A) DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince

B) Kool Moe Dee

C) Young MC

2) "Rapper's Delight" is a 1979 rap song that became the debut single from a hip hop trio out of New Jersey. It's widely cited as the first commercial rap song and is considered by music historians to be one of the most important recordings of the 20th century. Who recorded "Rapper's Delight"?

A) Grandmaster Flash

B) Curtis Blow

C) Sugarhill Gang

Catch Jerry's full Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz segment in the video above, and see if you can beat the newsroom's score.



