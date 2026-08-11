Powerball Jackpot Reaches $975 Million

Someone could become very wealthy later this week.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $975 million after no ticket matched all the numbers needed to win Monday night's grand prize.

While there was no jackpot winner, several tickets won significant prizes.

One ticket sold in Tennessee matched enough numbers to win a $2 million prize. Two other tickets, one sold in Maryland and another in California, each won $1 million.

The jackpot will continue to grow ahead of the next Powerball drawing Wednesday night.

Players still have time to purchase tickets before the drawing and try their luck at the nearly $1 billion jackpot.