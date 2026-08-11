Rain Triggers Rock Slides as Storms Bring Sprinkles to Coachella Valley

Recent rain and thunderstorms may have contributed to rock slides in parts of the Coachella Valley, with crews working to clear debris from roadways.

Officials say no vehicles or roadways were damaged by the rocks. Officers conducted traffic breaks while crews moved larger rocks and other debris to the shoulder.

Recent rainfall and Monday's thunderstorms may have contributed to the slides.

Meanwhile, scattered sprinkles brought a welcome sight to the Coachella Valley, although rainfall totals remained light across the region.

The rain was accompanied by heavy cloud cover for much of the day as moisture continued to move through the area.

While the showers were not enough to provide significant rainfall, they offered a brief break from the region's persistent summer heat.

Weather conditions are expected to remain influenced by moisture and high temperatures as the Coachella Valley continues through the summer.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.