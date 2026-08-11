Study Finds Dogs May Recognize Human Happiness

A new study suggests dogs may be able to tell when their owners are happy just by looking at their faces.

Researchers used MRI scans to study how dogs' brains responded while they looked at photos of human faces showing different expressions.

When the dogs saw happy faces, researchers found increased activity in a part of the brain associated with reward processing.

Neutral facial expressions did not produce the same response.

The findings suggest dogs may be more attuned to human emotions than previously understood.

For dog owners, the research may help explain something many pet lovers have noticed for years — their dogs often seem to respond when they're happy, sad or upset.

And while more research is needed, the study adds to growing evidence of the strong emotional connection between dogs and humans.