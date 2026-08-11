Summer Food Safety Warnings Grow Amid Salmonella Recall

Health officials are warning consumers to take extra precautions as a series of food safety concerns emerge during the summer months, including a new recall involving Taylor Farms products and warnings about dangerous bacteria in coastal waters.

More than a dozen Taylor Farms products, including burritos, salsa and guacamole, are being recalled after jalapeno peppers used in the products were found to potentially be contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled products were sold at major retailers across 26 states.

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers and discard any recalled products immediately. Taylor Fresh Foods says refunds are available at the point of purchase and that it is no longer sourcing food from the supplier connected to the recalled products.

The recall comes as health officials continue investigating a multistate cyclospora outbreak.

Food safety experts say the summer months can create conditions that are favorable for certain bacteria and parasites.

"These pathogens, whether it's a parasite or a bacteria, really do like hot, humid weather," said Barbara Kowalczyk, director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security at George Washington University.

She said summer is often associated with increased concerns involving illnesses such as cyclospora and salmonella.

Meanwhile, health officials in Louisiana are warning beachgoers about potentially dangerous bacteria found in coastal waters. Officials say cases have increased this summer and at least five people have died.

People can also become infected by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters, from contaminated waters.

Food safety experts say it may take additional investigation after the current outbreaks are over to determine why this summer has produced so many food safety warnings.

Consumers are encouraged to follow recall notices, properly handle and refrigerate food, and take precautions when swimming or consuming seafood from coastal waters.

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